Amar Singh Chamkila, Panchayat Shine at IIFA Digital Awards 2025

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila and the third season of the web series Panchayat emerged as the top winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, held as part of the grand Silver Jubilee celebrations in Jaipur. The inaugural awards ceremony took place on Saturday, featuring electrifying performances by Nora Fatehi, Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal, and Mika Singh, and was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Winners: Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila Best Director: Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti (Netflix) Best Story (Original): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti (Netflix) Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36 (Netflix) Best Supporting Actor (Male): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36 (Netflix) Best Supporting Actor (Female) : Anupriya Goenka for Berlin (ZEE5) Best Series: Panchayat (Prime Video) season 3 Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Web Series: Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Best Direction – Web Series: Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Best Supporting Performance (Male) – Web Series: Faisal Malik for Panchayat Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Web Series: Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits (Prime Video) Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Web Series: Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix) Best Story (Original) – Web Series: Kota Factory season 3 (Netflix) Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series: Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives (Netflix) Best Docuseries: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for "Ishq Hai" from Mismatched season 3 (Netflix) The event was also attended by prominent Bollywood stars, including Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Bobby Deol, Pratik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Nimrit Kaur, Karishma Tanna, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Ravi Kishan.