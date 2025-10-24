Amaal Mallik to Exit Bigg Boss 19 Due to Health Issues?

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 are trying different strategies to improve the show's TRP ratings and entertain the viewers. With each passing day, the show is becoming more interesting for viewers and tougher for the contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 viewers are awaiting the upcoming elimination since there was no eviction last week.



Rumors are circulating that Amaal Mallik might be stepping out of the show due to some health issues. The music composer could temporarily leave the house, going home for a couple of days or a week.

However, it is not yet officially confirmed whether he is leaving the house or not.



The show organizers are also planning to utilize a secret room. Whoever gets eliminated this week is rumored to be sent there, and Amaal Mallik is also expected to join them in this twist.

