Allu Sirish's Wedding: Nayanika's Magical Pre-Wedding Festivities Shine Bright!

6 March 2026 2:57 PM IST

Nayanika and friends share laughs in orange sarees at the traditional pre-wedding prep.

Nayanika Reddy is all set to tie the knot with Allu Sirish in a few hours. In her latest set of pics, she dazzles in her enchanting pre-wedding rituals. From ritual baths and henna applications to photos with Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, she had a blast today!




Bride-to-be Nayanika glows under cascading waters during her ritual cleanse. She was surrounded by petals and loved ones.



Nayanika and friends share laughs in orange sarees at the traditional pre-wedding prep.







Bunny and the gang pose elegantly with her.

