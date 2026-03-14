Allu Sirish Says Dhurandhar Missed Big Earnings Without Telugu Version

Actor Allu Sirish recently spoke about the missed opportunity of releasing the Telugu dubbed version of the Hindi blockbuster Dhurandhar, saying the film could have earned significantly more in the southern market.

The Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, turned out to be a massive blockbuster. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.



Speaking to a media house in Mumbai, Sirish shared his thoughts on the film’s release strategy. “I think Hindi filmmakers should put more focus on releasing their content here,” he said. “Dhurandhar not being dubbed into Telugu was a huge opportunity missed. Imagine how much more business it could have done and how many more eyeballs it could have reached if it had been released in Telugu as well.”



He further explained that audiences in the South are increasingly open to Hindi films. “Like how the Hindi audience has endorsed Telugu films without any bias, Telugu audiences — and even audiences in Malayalam, Kannada, and to some extent Tamil — are open to Hindi films now,” he said. “There is no bias. Most of the negativity you see online is just internet noise. The audience doesn’t care.”



Sirish also pointed to the example of Animal to explain how Hindi studios could benefit from wider regional releases. “I feel Hindi studios should be more proactive in releasing their content here and not treat it as a one-off activity. They should learn a little from Animal’s playbook, because the Telugu version here also collected a sizable amount,” he added.



Meanwhile, a few days ago, Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in elaborate wedding celebrations that began in Dubai and concluded in Hyderabad.

