Allu Sirish Reveals His Love Story With Nayanika

Actor Allu Sirish, who recently got engaged to Nayanika Reddy, has finally opened up about their love story. While little was known about his fiancée until now, Sirish shared how their journey began two years ago—around the time of his cousin Varun Tej’s wedding to actress Lavanya Tripathi.

Sirish has been posting several pictures from his engagement ceremony, and in one of his latest posts, he shared a photo with Varun and Lavanya, wishing them on their second wedding anniversary. Alongside the picture, he revealed the sweet backstory of how he met Nayanika.

“Wishing the lovely couple, @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya a very happy second anniversary! Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met,” wrote Sirish.

He further added, "And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that’s ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one!”

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Nayanika hails from an affluent business family. Though she has mostly stayed away from the limelight, reports suggest that she and Sirish had been in a steady relationship for quite some time before making it official.