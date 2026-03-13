Allu Sirish on His Marriage to Nayanika Reddy and Hopes for Future Kids

Actor Allu Sirish married entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad on March 6, surrounded by family members and loved ones. Speaking to a leading tabloid, Sirish opened up about how their love blossomed and shared his vision for their future family.



“We went to a coffee shop once, and word spread quickly. Relatives from the US were even calling my attamma (Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi’s wife) to ask about us. Because Sneha (his sister-in-law) and Niharika (Nayanika’s sister) are friends, people were quick to make assumptions,” he said with a laugh.



“We eventually decided it was time to tell our families and make it official,” he explained.

“We wanted to be able to go out without eyebrows being raised. I like going out, and I didn't want to hide or sneak around. We figured we might as well make it official,” he added, reflecting on their journey from that first coffee shop date to the wedding pavilion.



He further noted that marriage was always the goal: “Once we started dating, we always spoke as if we were going to get married. I even mentioned that I want our kids to speak Telugu at home; we’ve already discussed that.”



Sirish wants to provide her with the same love and protection her father gave her throughout her life. He aims to be the kind of husband who keeps her feeling cherished and secure.

