Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy to Wed: Allu Family invites Pawan Kalyan

​Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are all set to tie the knot on March 6, 2026. The Allu family has kick-started the wedding celebrations at their residence.

Recently, Allu Aravind’s family invited Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha to the wedding; photos of the gathering have since gone viral on social media.



​Continuing the invitations, Allu Aravind’s family also visited Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva. Images of the meeting are currently making the rounds online.



Adding to the festivities, Allu Arjun recently hosted a special party for various Tollywood celebrities.



​Allu Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika, on November 1, 2025.



​On the work front, Allu Sirish made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam (2013) and appeared in films such as Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), Okka Kshanam (2017), and Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2022). He was last seen in the 2024 action-comedy-fantasy film, Buddy.

