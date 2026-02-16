Allu Sirish Invites Chiranjeevi for Wedding, Shares Heartfelt Moments

The Allu family is gearing up for another joyous celebration as actor Allu Sirish begins his wedding festivities. In keeping with Telugu tradition, the first wedding invitation was presented to the elders of the family — and the honour went to Megastar Chiranjeevi.



Allu Sirish, accompanied by his parents Allu Aravind and Nirmala, personally visited Chiranjeevi’s residence to invite him and his wife Surekha Konidela. Chiranjeevi graciously accepted the wedding card despite recently undergoing a minor shoulder surgery. He was seen wearing a sling, but family sources have confirmed that his health is stable and there is no cause for concern.



Sharing pictures from the visit on his Instagram stories, Allu Sirish wrote that as per Telugu customs, the first wedding invitation was given to his uncle Chiranjeevi and aunt Surekha. The wedding card, which clearly mentioned their names, struck an emotional chord with fans and well-wishers.



Meanwhile, the wedding celebrations of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are already underway in a grand yet intimate manner. The festivities began with a private pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai, attended by close family members including Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy.



Recently, the traditional haldi ceremony was also held in a serene and festive atmosphere. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni graced the occasion. The house was adorned with vibrant yellow flowers, and rituals were performed in front of the deity, marking another memorable moment in the celebrations.

