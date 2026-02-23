Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy to Tie the Knot: Sneha Reddy Shares Pasupu Muhurtam Pics

Allu Sirish’s upcoming wedding has become the talk of the town across social media. The festivities kicked off last week when Allu Arjun hosted a lavish party for Tollywood’s elite; attendees included Ram Charan, Upasana, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and Sreeleela, among others.



Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram. Judging by the decor and traditional attire, it is clear the photos were captured during the Pasupu Muhurtam ceremony.



Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding is scheduled for March 6, 2026. A star-studded guest list of celebrities and prominent politicians is expected to grace the occasion.



Check out the post shared by Sneha below:












