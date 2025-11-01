Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy Get Engaged

Actor Allu Sirish and his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy are “finally and happily engaged.” The actor shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting a series of heartwarming photos from their engagement ceremony.



In the pictures, Sirish and Nayanika are seen exchanging rings with bright smiles as their loved ones cheer them on. For the occasion, Sirish looked elegant in a white ethnic ensemble, while Nayanika dazzled in a stunning red lehenga.

Sharing the photos, Sirish captioned his post, “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!” adding a ring and white heart emoji that perfectly captured the moment’s warmth.

The post quickly drew love and wishes from friends and colleagues across the industry. Pragya Jaiswal wrote, “Many, many congratulations, Siri.” Shanvi Srivastava commented, “Siriiiiii this is ❤️ Congratulations.” Parvati Nair added, “Congratulations and celebrations,” while Sophie Choudry said, “Sooooooo happy for you both! Congratulations and tons of love, my dearest Siri and Nayanika.”

The engagement, held on Friday, was an intimate family affair steeped in Telugu traditions. Among the attendees were Allu Arjun and his family, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, as well as Varun Tej and Lavanya.

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, had earlier announced the engagement on the birth anniversary of his grandfather, legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, he wrote, “Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart — I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October.”

With blessings from both families and heartfelt wishes pouring in from fans, the engagement marks a beautiful new beginning for the couple.












