Allu Family Introduces Allu Sirish’s Fiancee on Special Occasion

Yesterday evening, the Allu family set social media ablaze with their Diwali celebration photos. Stylish Star Allu Arjun, his brother Allu Sirish, their spouses, kids, and the entire family were seen soaking in the festive spirit — but it was the newest member who stole the spotlight.

Allu Sirish, who had managed to keep his fiancée under wraps until now, finally revealed her during the Diwali festivities. The moment the photos surfaced, fans flooded the comments with messages like “Made for each other” and “Perfect couple goals.”



A few days earlier, Sirish had already dropped a major hint — sharing a romantic picture from Paris, hand-in-hand with Nainika at the Eiffel Tower. He captioned it, “On my grandfather, Nataratna Dr. Allu Ramalingaiah’s birthday, I want to share something close to my heart. I got engaged to Nainika.”



The engagement had reportedly been a quiet, family-only affair, but the Diwali pictures made it official in the public eye. Nainika, said to be from Hyderabad, has managed to keep details of her background private, but her first public appearance with Sirish has certainly piqued fans’ curiosity.



The family’s vibrant attire, warm smiles, and festive energy made the photos nothing short of frame-worthy. Once again, the Allu family proved why their gatherings are a perfect blend of glam, love, and togetherness — making this Diwali one fans won’t forget anytime soon.



While Allu Arjun continues to reign as a pan-India star with his Pushpa series, his brother Allu Sirish — known for films like Srirasthu Subhamastu, ABCD, and Gauravam — seems to be entering a new, joyful phase of his life, both personally and professionally.

