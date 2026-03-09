Allu Family Enters New Phase With Launch of Allu Cinemas

Noted producer Allu Aravind has long dominated Tollywood as a producer, distributor and exhibitor. Now, the Allu family is set to add another feather to its cap with the launch of Allu Cinemas, marking a new phase in their presence in the exhibition sector.



Considered a major milestone for the family’s exhibition business, the new Allu Cinemas property in Kokapet, Hyderabad, is ready for launch on March 12, 2026. The premium theatre is expected to become one of the most advanced cinema screens in the city.



The grand opening will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, adding political significance to the event. Actor Allu Arjun and several members of the Allu family are expected to attend the ceremony.



After the formal launch, the theatre will begin technical test runs, during which selected films will be screened to ensure that the sound and projection systems function perfectly. One of the films likely to be screened during the testing phase is F1. Following these trial screenings, the theatre is scheduled for a grand public opening on the occasion of Ugadi on March 19.



The development has also attracted attention because of the evolving equation between Allu Arjun and Revanth Reddy. Their relationship appears to have strengthened in recent months, particularly after the controversies surrounding the release of Pushpa: The Rule, when the government had taken strict measures following a stampede incident.



Recently, the two were also seen sharing a warm moment during the wedding celebrations of Allu Sirish, which sparked discussions among fans and political observers on social media.



With Revanth Reddy set to inaugurate the prestigious Allu Dolby Cinemas in Kokapet, the collaboration between the Telugu film industry and the state leadership appears to be entering a positive new phase. Earlier, Allu Arjun has established AAA cinemas in Ameerpet by joining hands with Asian Cinemas.

