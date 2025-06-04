Allu Ayaan's Emotional RCB Victory Celebration Goes Viral

Allu Arjun’s son, Allu Ayaan, appears to be a loyal fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Last night, Allu Ayaan got emotional after the team lifted the IPL Trophy for the first time in 18 years. He was seen overjoyed, pouring a bottle of water on his head, and expressing his love towards Kohli and the RCB team.



Allu Arjun shared his son Ayaan's happy moments via Instagram with his fans and followers.



Take a look:













Virat Kohli enjoys supreme fandom. Which explains why the son of Allu Arjun was so joyous and relieved.

