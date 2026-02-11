Allu Arjun’s Team Scoffs at ‘42 Rules’ Allegations, Warns of Legal Action

A controversy erupted after a video featuring a brand strategist began circulating widely on social media, making sensational claims about actor Allu Arjun. In the video, the strategist alleged that meeting the pan-India star is extremely difficult and claimed that as many as 42 rules must be followed to gain access to him.



The video went viral in no time, triggering heated debates online. While some netizens questioned whether celebrity protocols had gone too far, many fans of Allu Arjun strongly refuted the claims, calling them exaggerated, misleading, and baseless.



Reacting swiftly, Team Allu Arjun issued an official statement strongly condemning the remarks made in the video. The statement clarified that the allegations are completely untrue and emphasised that the actor has always conducted himself with dignity, humility, and respect in both professional and personal interactions.



The team further revealed that the matter is being taken seriously and that their legal team has initiated defamation proceedings against those responsible for spreading false and damaging information. The statement also urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified content on social media.



Following the firm response and legal warning from Allu Arjun’s team, the issue took another turn when the podcast channel’s administrator announced that the controversial video had been taken down. She claimed the decision was made after her guest allegedly faced threats and coordinated online harassment. The admin stated that the guest holds a responsible position in a reputed organisation and that she did not want the individual’s career to be affected due to mounting online pressure.





