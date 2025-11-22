Allu Arjun’s Sweet Birthday Post for Daughter Arha Melts Hearts Online

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun brought smiles to fans across the internet after posting a heartwarming birthday photo with his daughter, Allu Arha. Known for his high-energy performances and stylish persona, the actor revealed his softer, emotional side as a proud father while celebrating Arha’s ninth birthday.

Happy birthday to my little princess #AlluArha 💖 pic.twitter.com/pRnMDIOlTe — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2025

Allu Arjun shared an adorable picture of the duo dressed in traditional outfits. The actor looked regal in an elegant white ensemble, while little Arha looked radiant in a floral outfit. Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to my little princess #AlluArha.”