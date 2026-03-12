Allu Arjun’s Son Ayan Begins Martial Arts Training

It is quite common for the children of film stars to undergo personality and physical training from a young age. Now, Allu Ayan, the son of Allu Arjun, has reportedly begun training in martial arts, drawing the attention of fans of the popular actor.



The young boy is said to be learning the discipline as part of his physical fitness routine and personal development. According to sources close to the family, Ayan has started attending regular martial arts classes where he is learning basic techniques, balance and self-defence skills.



Trainers say martial arts helps children improve focus, strength and confidence. The activity is also known to build discipline and mental toughness from an early age.



Recently, photos and short video clips of Ayan practicing martial arts surfaced online and quickly caught the attention of fans. Many social media users praised the family for encouraging the young boy to learn a sport that promotes both physical and mental growth.



Allu Arjun, who is known for his fitness and energetic performances in films, has often spoken about the importance of staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Fans believe that introducing martial arts training to his son reflects the same values.