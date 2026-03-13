Allu Arjun’s List of Legendary Directors Draws Flak, Atlee’s Name Specifically

In an unexpected turn, controversy erupted on social media after the inauguration of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad. The debate began when videos from inside the multiplex showed a “legendary directors wall” displaying photos of filmmakers such as SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Vetrimaaran and Atlee.



Many cinema lovers online expressed disappointment, pointing out that some highly influential directors were missing from the display. Much of the criticism, however, focused on the inclusion of Atlee among the legendary filmmakers.



Atlee has often faced accusations of drawing inspiration from earlier films, particularly those of director Shankar. Because of this perception, a section of fans questioned why Atlee was featured on the “legendary directors” wall. Some netizens argued that he does not yet deserve to be placed alongside filmmakers widely regarded as legends.



A few social media users even alleged that the selection could be biased, noting that Allu Arjun is currently collaborating with Atlee on his upcoming film. According to them, Atlee may have been included due to personal or professional connections.



The discussion also highlighted the absence of several prominent directors. Some fans questioned why iconic filmmaker Shankar was not featured despite his significant contribution to Indian cinema. Others pointed out that directors like Ram Gopal Varma and Puri Jagannadh, who played a key role in shaping modern Indian film storytelling, were also missing.



A director says that 'It is difficult to select a list of directors since there will be leftovers in Telugu film industry which had more directors. Even names of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Atlee are specially questioned because they are just a few films old, while there are other directors who have better 'body of work. In fact, no list will get complete endorsement from movie buffs. Nonetheless, it is a list from Allu Family and they have the freedom to choose the best to their knowledge and understanding," he concludes



The controversy surfaced soon after the grand opening of the multiplex, which was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind welcomed the guests and explained the features of the new multiplex during the launch. It will be thrown open for audiences from March 19.

