Allu Arjun’s Kids Participate In Halloween Night With Amusement

If childhood had its own festival, the Allu kids would probably be running it. Every year, Ayaan and Arha turn ordinary family moments into pure magic. Their mom, Allu Sneha Reddy, who loves sharing glimpses of their world on social media, did it again this Halloween — and fans are absolutely smitten.

This time, little Arha stole the show. Dressed in a witchy black outfit complete with a tall hat and spooky face paint, she nailed the Halloween vibe. A tiny black spider drawn near her eye added the perfect creepy-but-cute touch. Sneha’s pictures captured Arha’s mischievous grin as she posed like a pro, with fans flooding the comments calling her a “mini style icon” and “the cutest little witch ever.”



Ayaan too joined in the fun, though Sneha kept his look under wraps — maybe saving the surprise for another post.



What makes Sneha’s posts stand out is the balance — cozy yet stylish, never overdone. Whether it’s Christmas, birthdays, or now Halloween night, the Allu family always brings warmth and sparkle to every celebration. It’s never about extravagance, but about joy, family, and togetherness.



Meanwhile, dad Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his next big project with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22XA6.