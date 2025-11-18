 Top
Allu Arjun’s Intense Fitness Rules Got Revealed Accidentally

18 Nov 2025 9:50 AM IST

The Pushpa 2: The Rule star was seen running on a treadmill, but fans noticed something different.

Allu Arjun's Intense Fitness Rules Got Revealed Accidentally
Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun is working on his upcoming project, #AA22, which is being directed by Atlee Kumar. On November 16, Allu Arjun’s gym trainer, Lloyd Stevens, shared a small workout clip of the former on Instagram.

The Icon Star's phone wallpaper displayed three strong rules: "2026 March 27," "No Snacks, No Sugar, No Soda". Going by the wallpaper, anybody could guess that the actor, formerly known as the Stylish Star, seems to have set a deadline until March 2026 for his upcoming movie, AA22 x A6.

The film features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. There’s a rumor doing the rounds that Mrunal Thakur is expected to make a cameo in it. The multi-lingual action drama has music by Sai Abhyankar.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
