Allu Arjun’s Intense Fitness Rules Got Revealed Accidentally

Allu Arjun is working on his upcoming project, #AA22, which is being directed by Atlee Kumar. On November 16, Allu Arjun’s gym trainer, Lloyd Stevens, shared a small workout clip of the former on Instagram.

The Pushpa 2: The Rule star was seen running on a treadmill, but fans noticed something different.



The Icon Star's phone wallpaper displayed three strong rules: "2026 March 27," "No Snacks, No Sugar, No Soda". Going by the wallpaper, anybody could guess that the actor, formerly known as the Stylish Star, seems to have set a deadline until March 2026 for his upcoming movie, AA22 x A6.



The film features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. There’s a rumor doing the rounds that Mrunal Thakur is expected to make a cameo in it. The multi-lingual action drama has music by Sai Abhyankar.

