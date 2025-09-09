Allu Arjun's Family Faces GHMC Demolition Notice

The family of Icon Star Allu Arjun is in a legal tangle after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a notice against their property in Hyderabad.

The notice targets an allegedly illegal penthouse built on top of the Allu Business Park in upscale Jubilee Hills. The family is yet to respond to the notice as of Tuesday noon.



According to the GHMC, the approved plan was for a four-floor building, but the owners of the business park proceeded to construct an unapproved fifth-floor penthouse. The notice demands a reason why the unauthorized structure should not be torn down.



The Allu family has been bereaved. On Monday, Allu Aravind held a prayer meeting in memory of the death of the Allu matriarch, Allu Kanakaratnamma, wife of Allu Ramalingaiah.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, actor Ram Charan, among others, were present on the occasion. Allu Aravind fondly remembered his late mother on the occasion.

