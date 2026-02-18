Allu Arjun–Atlee Film to Get Comic Stuff from Telugu Writers?

The much-anticipated Allu Arjun–Atlee project continues to generate massive buzz among movie lovers. Ever since the announcement video was released, the film has sparked tremendous curiosity and excitement.



The film features Deepika Padukone as the female lead, with Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna playing key roles. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankar.



Meanwhile, reports suggest that multiple writers are working on the script to further strengthen the project. Said to be based on a superhero concept with a parallel-world narrative, the film will showcase Allu Arjun in a completely new avatar. Alongside high-octane action sequences, the makers are also keen on incorporating strong comedy tracks to ensure wholesome entertainment.



Sources reveal that writers from Anil Ravipudi and Srinu Vaitla’s teams—renowned for their comic timing and punch dialogues—have been roped in. The sequences penned by them are expected to result in a laughter riot in theatres.



Undoubtedly, this is one of the most awaited films in Allu Arjun’s career. After making a strong impact in Bollywood with the Pushpa franchise, the star is now eyeing another global blockbuster with this sci-fi thriller. His collaboration with Deepika Padukone and director Atlee, fresh off Atlee’s blockbuster Jawan, has significantly raised expectations.



Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who recently opted out of the Kalki sequel, will be keen to prove her box-office pull, choosing to work with a director and co-star she is comfortable with.

