Allu Arjun–Atlee Film Title Legacy Creates Buzz Ahead of Birthday Reveal

Speculation is running high around the upcoming film of Allu Arjun and director Atlee, as social media is abuzz with reports that the film might be titled Legacy. While there is no official confirmation yet, the rumored title has already caught the attention of fans.



With Allu Arjun’s birthday falling on April 8, the makers are reportedly planning a major reveal—either the title or a glimpse of the film. It has become a common trend for big-budget films to unveil key updates on a superstar’s birthday, and expectations are sky-high this time.



Sources suggest that the team is preparing a visually striking announcement video that will offer a first look into the grand cinematic universe being built by Atlee. “A video of the title announcement is on the cards. It’s just a first look into the massive, unprecedented world Atlee has created, showcasing Allu Arjun in never-seen-before avatars,” a source revealed.



The project, tentatively referred to as AA22xA6, is said to be a large-scale sci-fi entertainer. Reports also indicate a star-studded cast, with Deepika Padukone playing the female lead, while Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor are rumored to be part of the film in key roles.



Following the massive success of the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun is now aiming to expand his global footprint with this ambitious venture. As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Legacy will indeed be the title that defines this next big chapter in his career.