Allu Arjun Urges Fans to Do “One Good Deed Every Year”

Under the leadership of the Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA), a large-scale meeting was held in Hyderabad with committee members from both Telugu states. The meeting, which lasted nearly four to five hours, was presided over by Andhra Pradesh State President Shiva Shankar and Telangana State President Anji Yadav. During the session, preparatory plans were initiated for the formation of district, mandal, and town-level committees across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



At the Hyderabad meeting, selected representatives were clearly briefed on their roles and responsibilities. Detailed discussions were held on the formation of state-level, district-level, and town-level committees to ensure that the association’s activities are carried out in a more organized and effective manner.



Association leaders stated that these committees will play a crucial role in coordinating and strengthening the activities of the Allu Arjun Fans Association in the coming days. The focus, they said, will be on streamlining operations and ensuring better outreach at the grassroots level.



The meeting also highlighted the association’s emphasis on social service initiatives and programmes that promote unity among fans. Leaders stressed that all activities undertaken by the association should reflect Allu Arjun’s values, discipline, and commitment to positive change, reinforcing the slogan “One Good Deed Every Year.”



On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sci-fi adventure directed by Atlee. The film stars Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the female lead. According to sources, major portions of the shoot are taking place in Mumbai, where elaborate sets have been erected at VFX Studios, with several key scenes and songs being filmed there.

