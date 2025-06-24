Allu Arjun Up For Longest Outdoor Schedule Ahead

Allu Arjun recently commenced shooting for his next, yet-to-be-titled movie, which is being directed by Atlee Kumar.

This marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, and expectations for the project are exceptionally high.



According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun will be staying in Mumbai for three months to shoot an important schedule of the untitled film. This appears to be his longest outdoor shoot to date.



After the Mumbai schedule, the Icon Star will move to the U.S. for another schedule related to the film's VFX.



The yet-to-be-titled movie is touted as an action entertainer, with Deepika Padukone cast as the female lead.



Allu Arjun is likely to play multiple roles in the movie, which is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

