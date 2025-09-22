Allu Arjun to Team Up with Atlee for Rs 600-Crore Pan-India Sci-Fi Film

Atlee, celebrated for directing hits like Jawan, Bigil and Theri, turned 39 on September 21. Warm wishes poured in for the South filmmaker from colleagues, fans and industry friends across social media. Among them were heartfelt greetings from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who took to Instagram to share their messages.

Having worked with superstars such as Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee is now set to team up with reigning Telugu icon Allu Arjun for the first time.

According to sources, Allu Arjun opted to collaborate with Atlee over directors like Trivikram Srinivas, Nelson Dilipkumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali because of Atlee’s proven pan-India appeal. The director is believed to be the right choice to match Arjun’s surging stardom with a large-scale entertainer.

Following the massive success of Pushpa and anticipation around Pushpa 2, Arjun is reportedly eyeing a science-fiction spectacle designed for global audiences. The project is expected to be mounted on a staggering Rs 600-crore budget, aiming to further cement his status as a pan-India superstar.

Buzz also suggests that Atlee has roped in Deepika Padukone for a significant role, where she will star opposite Allu Arjun in what is being touted as a high-octane entertainer.