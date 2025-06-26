Allu Arjun to Stay Put in Mumbai for Sci-Fi Epic

Hotshot star Allu Arjun has temporarily shifted base to Mumbai for the filming of his highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy film, helmed by acclaimed director Atlee.

The film, currently being referred to as #AA22xA6, has kicked off its principal photography in a specially constructed blue-mat studio equipped with cutting-edge VFX infrastructure.



To accommodate the ambitious three-month shooting schedule, Allu Arjun is expected to stay in Mumbai throughout the duration.

Director Atlee, known for his blockbuster collaborations with Vijay, has brought in a team of top-tier Hollywood technicians to oversee the high-tech production.



The decision to base the shoot in Mumbai instead of Hyderabad was also influenced by Deepika Padukone, who plays one of the female leads, and requested a more accessible location.

With the film’s massive scope and reliance on visual effects, Mumbai provided the ideal setting for meeting the film’s technical demands.



The film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is touted to be the most expensive production in Indian cinema history, aiming to set new benchmarks in ambition and scale. Rising composer Sai Abhyankkar is scoring the music, and buzz suggests Mrunal Thakur is set to join the ensemble cast soon.

As excitement builds, #AA22xA6 is shaping up to be a monumental cinematic event, blending star power, technical brilliance, and international standards of production.

