Allu Arjun to Outshine Yash, Greenlights ‘Pushpa 3’

“Allu Arjun has agreed in principle to take the franchise forward, and Pushpa 3 will be an action-packed adventure on a much bigger scale,” revealed a source close to the production. “Around 20-30% of the footage has already been shot,” added the source..

The climax of Pushpa 2: The Rule teased the next chapter, hinting at the continuation of the blockbuster saga. While fans eagerly awaited confirmation, producer Ravi Shankar Yerneni has made it official—Pushpa 3 will begin production in 2028.

With Allu Arjun’s packed schedule, including films with directors Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas, he is expected to commence work on Pushpa 3 only after completing these commitments. Meanwhile, director Sukumar will also be busy directing Ram Charan in his next project before returning to the Pushpa universe.

Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the timeline: “Pushpa 3 is definitely happening! Allu Arjun has two films lined up with Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas, which will take at least two years to complete. Sukumar, too, has a film with Ram Charan. Once these projects wrap up, Pushpa 3 will go on floors in about two and a half years. Unlike last time, we won’t delay things, and the film is expected to be released in 2028.”

Pushpa star also beats Prabhas, who is going to start the sequel to two of his films, 'Salaar' and 'Kalki 2898 AD,' this year, so it will take more time for Pabhas to consider a third part for any of his movies, leaving Allu Arjun far ahead in the race of sequels and prequels.