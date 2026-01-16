Allu Arjun Stuns Fans at Pushpa 2 Tokyo Screening

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended the premiere of their blockbuster Telugu film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. During the event, Allu Arjun impressed fans by delivering one of the film’s iconic dialogues in Japanese.



At the special premiere in Japan, Allu Arjun’s performance of the dialogue received widespread praise and a standing ovation from the audience. The official X handle for Pushpa shared several clips from the Tokyo event, stating: "Konnichiwa, Japan! Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 dialogue in Japanese at the Tokyo premiere. Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd! Grand release in Japan on January 16th."



The movie was written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film's music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

