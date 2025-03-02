Allu Arjun Still Deciding on His Next Big Project

Despite widespread speculation, Allu Arjun has yet to finalize his next big-ticket project. A source close to the actor revealed, "He is carefully evaluating all options but hasn't given the green light to any director yet. Discussions are ongoing with a few filmmakers, but he’s in no rush to make a decision."

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun's global fanbase has grown exponentially. As a result, his next project must meet several criteria, beyond just a strong script and a talented director. "Allu Arjun is in a unique phase of his career. He wants a film that strengthens his pan-India presence and resonates with both his massive fan base and general audiences," the source added.

Reports suggest that the actor has shown interest in collaborating with Tamil directors Atlee and Nelson, as well as Trivikram Srinivas and Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Talks with producers are also underway, and there’s even a possibility of him taking on a Bollywood project. However, nothing is set in stone yet. For now, he’s taking a well-deserved break, spending time with family, and enjoying a holiday," the source concluded.