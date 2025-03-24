Allu Arjun Seeks Blessings of Lord Ram

Star actor Allu Arjun, who has been making headlines with speculation about a collaboration with director Atlee, recently visited Abu Dhabi. During his trip, the Pushpa star offered prayers at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, seeking blessings from Lord Ram and other deities.

Following his spiritual visit, Allu Arjun is set to return to Hyderabad in the coming days. Reports suggest that he will soon make an official announcement regarding his next project.

Meanwhile, strong buzz surrounds his potential partnership with Atlee for a high-octane action film where he is rumored to play a dual role—similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun remains committed to Pushpa 3, directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the much-anticipated sequel is slated for release in 2028.