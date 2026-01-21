Allu Arjun Says Boss Is Back Hails Chiranjeevi

Icon Star Allu Arjun showered praise on Megastar Chiranjeevi and the team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, calling it a true Sankranthi treat. Taking to his social media handle, Allu Arjun wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM OF Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. THE BOSS IS BACK. L-I-T. Happy to see our megastar Chiranjeevi garu light up the screens again. Full vintage vibes.”



He went on to appreciate the performances of the cast, adding, “Venkatesh garu rocked the show. Gracious presence by Nayanthara garu, humorous presence by Catherine Tresa, and energetic performances by all the artists, especially Sankranthi star Bulli Raju.”



Continuing his praise, Allu Arjun lauded music composer Bheems Ceciroleo for the “whistle-worthy” songs, particularly Hook Step and Mega Victory. He also appreciated the technical crew and gave a special shoutout to his cousin Sushmita Konidela and director Anil Ravipudi for delivering a festive entertainer.



Concluding his message on a high note, the actor wrote, “This is not just a Sankranthi blockbuster… This is a Sankranthi BOSS-buster.”



On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sci-fi thriller with director Atlee. He has also announced another big-ticket film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Meanwhile, the actor is touring several heritage spots in Japan following the release of his action film Pushpa: The Rule in the country.



With growing interest in Telugu cinema overseas, Allu Arjun is keen on expanding his fan base in Japan, following the footsteps of stars like Prabhas, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Japan is fast emerging as a new destination for Telugu superstars.





