Allu Arjun Eyeing Collaboration with Malayalam Director?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. He has a massive fan following across the globe. Bunny’s Pushpa franchise made him even more popular, and he has fans everywhere.

Looks like Bunny is also thinking of exploring newer genres to appeal to all sections of the audience.



Currently, Allu Arjun is working on Tamil director Atlee Kumar’s film (AA22xA6). Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of its female leads. It is currently being filmed in Mumbai.



We are hearing that Allu Arjun has okayed a film with a Malayalam director. The versatile actor seems to have liked an idea pitched by Basil Joseph, known for many Mollywood movies.

Basil rose to fame with Minnali Murali, which was released in 2021.

Bunny will soon be collaborating with the young talent. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.



Keep watching this space for more updates.

