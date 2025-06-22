Allu Arjun Not Playing Shaktimaan, Says Director Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph, one of the most promising filmmakers from the South, has put an end to recent speculation surrounding the casting of his much-awaited pan-India project Shaktimaan. In a recent interview, Basil confirmed that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is very much onboard the superhero film, and there has been no change in the lead role.





Rumors had been swirling that Allu Arjun might replace Ranveer Singh in Shaktimaan, especially after the cancellation of Allu Arjun's project with director Trivikram Srinivas. Adding fuel to the fire, the actor's PR team hinted at a potential collaboration with Basil Joseph, prompting many to believe that he would be stepping into the superhero’s shoes.

However, Basil Joseph has now officially clarified that Shaktimaan will feature Ranveer Singh, as originally planned. “There is no truth to the rumors. The film is happening with Ranveer,” the director confirmed.



While this puts to rest any speculation about Allu Arjun playing Shaktimaan, it remains to be seen whether a separate project with Basil Joseph and Allu Arjun will materialize in the near future.