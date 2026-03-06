Allu Arjun Marks 15th Anniversary as Brother Allu Sirish Weds

Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today. Adding to the family's joy, his brother, Allu Sirish, is also tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy, on the same date. Despite the busy wedding festivities, Arjun took a moment to honor his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, crediting her for much of his success.



Arjun shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) featuring himself in a sharp black suit and Sneha in a stunning blue sequinned dress. He captioned the post: “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”









Allu Arjun and Sneha were married on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. They have two children: a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Arha.



On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is set to appear next in Atlee’s upcoming film, AA26, which will feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

