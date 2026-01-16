Allu Arjun’s Role in Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie

The much-hyped combination of reigning star Allu Arjun and sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj is shaping up to be a high-concept sci-fi entertainer with superhero elements, according to industry sources.



“The film revolves around a superhero subject in which the protagonist loses one of his hands in a tragic accident and later fights crime using a powerful metal prosthetic. It is designed as a full-fledged superhero fantasy and inspired from Tamil book Irumbu Kai Mayavi,” reveals a source.



Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj had initially developed this story for Tamil stars, including Suriya, before reworking it for Allu Arjun. “After Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has attained a larger-than-life image across India. He has already signed a sci-fi thriller with Atlee, and following that, he will collaborate with Lokesh to deliver yet another magnum opus,” the source adds.

On the auspicious occasion of Bhogi, the makers unveiled a striking conceptual video. The glimpse presents the protagonist as the ‘king of the jungle,’ symbolised by a lion, while a group of foxes attempts to challenge his dominance—hinting at an intense power struggle and a mythic undertone.

Tentatively titled #AA23, the film is expected to go on floors in 2026 after Allu Arjun completes his project with Atlee. While many assumed Lokesh Kanagaraj would team up with another Tamil star after Coolie, the director surprised fans by officially announcing his collaboration with the Telugu superstar.



Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, while Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this prestigious pan-Indian project.

