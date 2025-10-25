Allu Arjun Hails Shiva as Telugu Cinema’s Turning Point Ahead of 4K Re-Release

Hyderabad: Icon Star Allu Arjun has paid a heartfelt tribute to Ram Gopal Varma’s cult classic Shiva as the film gears up for its grand 4K re-release on November 14. The actor called Shiva a defining moment not only in Telugu cinema but in Indian cinema as a whole, praising its enduring influence on filmmakers and audiences across generations.

Speaking about the film, Allu Arjun said, “It’s been almost 36 years since our Shiva release. It is not just iconic in the Telugu industry but one of the most legendary films in Indian cinema. After this one film, the entire course of Indian and Telugu cinema completely changed.”

He lauded director Ram Gopal Varma’s vision and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s powerful performance, saying the film’s energy, raw realism, and impactful storytelling changed the language of Telugu cinema forever. “Shiva is not just a movie, it is a turning point in Telugu cinema. This film is being released again in high quality with Dolby Atmos sound. It’s time to celebrate our classic. This is a movie loved by all of us and one that belongs to our beloved Nagarjuna Garu. Akkineni fans and TFI loyalists, take two lorries of paper to the theatres and celebrate, " he added.

Originally released in 1989, Shiva marked the directorial debut of Ram Gopal Varma and became a revolutionary moment in Indian cinema. Produced by Annapurna Studios, the film introduced a new cinematic style and redefined mainstream storytelling for a generation.

The 4K restoration promises enhanced visuals and Dolby Atmos sound, inviting audiences to relive the intensity, music, and mood that made Shiva a landmark in Telugu film history.