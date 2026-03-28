Allu Arjun Gifts Epic Ramayana Painting To Japanese CEO

Icon Star Allu Arjun has once again grabbed attention, this time for a heartfelt cultural gesture rather than cinema. A video featuring the actor with Tomatsu Kosano is currently going viral across social media platforms.



In the video, Allu Arjun is seen presenting a beautifully crafted painting depicting Sita–Rama Kalyanam, a sacred moment from the epic Ramayana. The artwork captures the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, symbolizing purity, devotion, and eternal love.



What made the moment even more special was Allu Arjun’s effort to explain the deeper meaning behind the Ramayana. He spoke about how the epic continues to inspire generations with its timeless values, including dharma (righteousness), sacrifice, love, and devotion, bridging cultures beyond borders.



The gesture has struck a chord with fans and netizens alike. Many praised the actor for using his global reach to showcase Indian heritage and spirituality. Instead of limiting himself to entertainment, Allu Arjun’s thoughtful act highlighted cultural storytelling on an international stage.



Tomatsu Kosano, CEO of Geek Pictures, appeared genuinely delighted and honored to receive the meaningful gift, reflecting the growing cultural exchange between India and Japan.



Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was also in the news recently for his warm birthday wishes to his cousin Ram Charan. Calling him his sweetest cousin, he wished Ram Charan continued success and happiness. The actor, who turned 41, received an outpouring of love from fans, family, and the film fraternity.