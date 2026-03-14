Allu Arjun Fans Defend Wall of Directors at Allu Cinemas

Fans of Allu Arjun have come out in support of the actor after some social media users questioned the list of filmmakers displayed at Allu Cinemas.



Pictures of several legendary filmmakers — including Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, and Indian directors such as S. S. Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Vetrimaaran, Atlee, Mani Ratnam, Trivikram Srinivas, Sukumar, and Rajkumar Hirani — were installed on a wall inside Allu Cinemas.



However, a few users on social media questioned why the theatre management should include every name suggested by movie lovers. In response, fans defended the decision, arguing that the cinema is private property and the owners are free to design the space as they wish.



Some fans pointed out that even the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai, established by the central government, does not display major films such as Baahubali: The Beginning. They argued that such omissions could be questioned more seriously since the museum was built with public money.



Supporters also noted that Allu Cinemas is a privately owned venture built on commercially purchased land, unlike major studio complexes such as Ramoji Film City or Annapurna Studios, which were developed on land allotted by the government.



Some critics had argued that the theatre does not need to display every famous personality as if it were Madame Tussauds. Fans countered by saying that it is simply a creative tribute wall celebrating filmmakers and not meant to be an exhaustive museum.



Meanwhile, the debate on social media appears to have shifted from filmmaker displays to other aspects, such as snack prices at the theatre. Many film lovers, however, have chosen to highlight the positive aspect — that Hyderabad has gained a premium cinematic experience with a large flat screen and Dolby technology.



On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming film directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is said to be a sci-fi adventure. He has also announced another project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and is reportedly in talks with Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph.

