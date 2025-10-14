Allu Arjun Fans Association Announces New Leadership in Telugu States

As one of the most bankable actors in Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun enjoys a loyal fan base of his own. His fans have formed a dedicated fans association named Allu Arjun Fans Association, distinct from the Mega fans associations they were part of previously.

The association has elected its committee members for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



"We are pleased to announce the newly elected office bearers for the Telangana State Committee of the Allu Arjun Fans Association. These individuals have been chosen to represent and lead our association for the coming term," the Association stated.



Telangana State Committee



The newly elected office bearers for the Telangana State Committee have been announced, with Thammanaveni Anji Yadav taking the role of President.



The new Vice Presidents are Aendala Suresh, Bodiga Rathan, and Gogarla Srikanth.



The key positions of General Secretary are filled by Chilukuri Saidababu, Kesarapu Rakesh, Sheelam Vijay Yadav, Arjun Kumar, Kotina Dibakar.



The new Secretaries include Velupukonda Ravi, Paisa Srikanth, Palle Madhu, Gadari Jayaraj, and Mogili Karunakar.



Finally, the Joint Secretaries are Ranigani Venu Goud, Sheikh Matheen Pasha, Kadamanchi Arjun, Regula Lithish, and Nandraj Bansod (Nandhu).



The note from the association stated, "We congratulate the elected members and look forward to their leadership in making our association stronger and more active across Telangana."



Andhra Pradesh State Committee



Kunapureddy Siva Sankara Rao has been elected as the President of the Andhra Pradesh State Committee.



The Vice Presidents are G Balaji Reddy, Shaik Fareed Basha, and K. Vamsi Krishna.



Assuming the roles of General Secretary are Jajula Ravi, P. Siddhartha Ramjee, Ramakrishna Ramki, Baddi Nani, and Suthapalli Ramesh.



The new Secretaries appointed are Kuna Sanyasi Rao, Bondili Sai Bhavani Sing, Baragada Suresh Kumar, Taekwondo Naveen, and B Babu.



The Joint Secretaries are Khaja Vali Shaik, Noor Basha, Bolisetti Veerababu, Sagar, Koyyagura William Babu, and Mylapalli Bunny.

