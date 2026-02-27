Allu Arjun Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Mrunal Thakur:Deets Inside

Allu Arjun has expressed his desire to collaborate with actress Mrunal Thakur on a future project. After Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2 at the 70th Filmfare Awards South, Mrunal Thakur sent him a congratulatory bouquet of flowers.



Mrunal’s sweet message to the star read: "SIR, heartiest congratulations on winning Best Actor at Filmfare. This honor is so well deserved. The dedication, intensity, and sheer brilliance you bring to every performance are truly inspiring."



​Sharing the gesture with his followers on Instagram, Allu Arjun revealed his interest in working with her. "Thank you so much Mrunal Thakur. So sweet of you. Hope to work with you someday," he wrote.



​Expressing his gratitude after the ceremony, the actor shared: "Thank you, Filmfare, for this wonderful honor. It is my absolute pleasure to receive it in a land where I am loved in such a unique way. I am humbled by everyone's blessings, and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love."



​Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur is currently awaiting the release of Dacoit, which features Adivi Sesh in the lead role.