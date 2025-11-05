Allu Arjun Confirms Composer Sai Abhyankar For His Atlee Movie

Reigning star Allu Arjun, who is currently filming his next big-budget action fantasy directed by Atlee, has finally confirmed the film’s music composer. The project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Ever since the announcement, speculation has been rife about who would helm the music—and now it’s official: Sai Abhyankkar is on board. The young composer, fresh from his recent success with Dude, which is set for its OTT release next week, joins the high-profile team.

Birthday wishes seal the reveal



On the occasion of Sai Abhyankkar’s birthday, Allu Arjun took to social media to extend his wishes, writing, “Many happy returns of the day to my brother SAK! Wishing you all the success and glory to unfold in the coming year.” The post effectively confirmed Abhyankkar’s role as the film’s music director. Fans are eagerly awaiting chart-topping numbers from the rising talent.

Allu Arjun has earlier delivered several musical blockbusters in collaboration with leading Telugu composers—Devi Sri Prasad for hits from Arya to Pushpa, and Thaman for the musical sensation Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

