Allu Arjun and Ram Charan’s Photo From Allu Sirish’s Pre-Wedding Party Goes Viral

Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, and Nayanika Reddy are all set to tie the knot on March 6. A few days ago, the couple's pre-wedding celebrations took place in Dubai.

On December 21, the Allu family hosted a special party for the Tollywood industry. Ram Charan and Upasana graced the occasion, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention. The couple posed for photos with the bride and groom-to-be, as well as Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. This star-studded picture is now going viral across social media platforms.



Pre-wedding festivities will begin soon. Recently, Sirish personally invited Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha to his wedding.



On the professional front, Allu Arjun is preparing for his next project, AA22, directed by Atlee Kumar. Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of PEDDI, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. While AA22 will hit the cinemas in late 2027, Peddi is scheduled to arrive on April 30 this year.

