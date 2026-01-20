Allu Arjun and Family Explore Tokyo: A Glimpse Into Their Japan Holiday

Allu Arjun visited Japan to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released there on January 16, 2026. After wrapping up the promotional events, the actor visited the historic Sensoji Temple with his family.

His wife, Allu Sneha, shared a series of pictures from their Japanese holiday, offering fans a glimpse into their trip—from exploring Tokyo's popular hotspots to the children indulging in local cuisine and shopping. Sneha's vacation photos have since received a wave of love from fans on social media.
























































