 Top
Home » Entertainment

Allu Arjun and Family Explore Tokyo: A Glimpse Into Their Japan Holiday

Entertainment
20 Jan 2026 10:49 AM IST

After wrapping up the promotional events, the actor visited the historic Sensoji Temple with his family.

Allu Arjun and Family Explore Tokyo: A Glimpse Into Their Japan Holiday
x
Allu Arjun's family.

Allu Arjun visited Japan to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released there on January 16, 2026. After wrapping up the promotional events, the actor visited the historic Sensoji Temple with his family.

His wife, Allu Sneha, shared a series of pictures from their Japanese holiday, offering fans a glimpse into their trip—from exploring Tokyo’s popular hotspots to the children indulging in local cuisine and shopping. Sneha’s vacation photos have since received a wave of love from fans on social media.















( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
allu arjun 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X