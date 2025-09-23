Allari Naresh Unveils Trailer for Suspense Thriller 'Vidhrohi'

Versatile actor Allari Naresh officially launched the trailer for the upcoming suspense crime thriller Vidhrohi. The film, directed by VSV and produced by Venkata Subramanyam Vijjana, stars Ravi Prakash, Shivakumar, Charishma Shreekar, and Saikee in leading roles.

The makers announced that the release date will be revealed soon.



Allari Naresh extended his best wishes to the film's cast and crew, expressing his hope that the team would achieve great success. Director VSV thanked the Bacchala Malli and Alcohol actor for his support and shared that the film has already garnered positive attention from the industry. "The first look, released by Srikanth garu, received a tremendous response," he said. "Similarly, the first and second songs, launched by VV Vinayak garu and R. P. Patnaik garu, respectively, are also trending."



The director also praised the performances of the lead actors, stating that every character was designed to be memorable. He promised audiences a suspense crime thriller with a unique plot.



The film's cast also includes Thagubothu Ramesh, Madhunandan, and Koteshwar Rao. The crew features Ravibabu Dondapati as the art director, Upendra as the editor, and Bheems Ceciroleo as the music composer.

