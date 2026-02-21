All You Need To Know About Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s marriage is currently the talk of the town. The couple is reportedly set to wed on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. They have chosen to have a very private and intimate ceremony; if reports are to be believed, no colleagues from the Telugu or Hindi film industries have been invited to the main wedding. However, the couple plans to host two special receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai for their Tollywood and Bollywood peers.



The wedding is expected to take place on the outskirts of Udaipur. Possible venues include The Mementos by ITC Hotels, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. It is highly likely that the ceremony will be held at The Mementos by ITC Hotels, a luxury property nestled in the scenic Aravalli Range.



Rashmika and Vijay previously got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3 of last year. The duo first appeared together in Geetha Govindam, where their on-screen chemistry established them as one of the most beloved pairs in Tollywood. They later reunited for the film Dear Comrade.



Fans are now eagerly awaiting official confirmation of the wedding details from the couple.

