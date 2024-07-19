All Is Not Well Between Allu Arjun and Sukumar Over Pushpa?

Producer Bunny Vas of Prati Roju Pandage fame has refuted rumours of a rift between Allu Arjun and Director Sukumar.

"We can only laugh at the gossip columns circulating. Allu Arjun has only 15 to 20 days of shooting left for Pushpa 2: The Rule. After reviewing the edit (of the portions filmed so far), Allu Arjun's remaining scenes will be shot. Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and I share a strong, lasting bond. Filming will resume in the first week of August," he said, adding that the film will hit the screens without fail on December 6.



Recently, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was on a vacation. A section of the Tollywood media said that the vacation came in the wake of a rift between him and Sukumar.

