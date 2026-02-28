All About Vijay Deverakonda’s Royal Wedding Ornaments

For his high-profile wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda rejected modern minimalism for the "authority of a mythic king", an NDTV report says. His bespoke gold jewelry, which took ten months to craft, drew inspiration from South Indian temple architecture and royal heritage.

The actor’s ensemble was anchored by a bold temple necklace and a traditional coin necklace. He ostensibly broke groom styling conventions by wearing coin-sized ear studs and an elaborate wrist cuff. If he looked like a royal character from a period movie, that was the intention.



He also wore an intricate Nakshi engraving and Rava detailing. These incorporated elephant motifs symbolising wisdom and tiger elements representing agility. He also wore an arm cuff, a coordinated pinky ring, and rare ankle kadas.



Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films, such as the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. They remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced. Over the years, they have made very few public appearances together, choosing to keep their relationship largely private.

