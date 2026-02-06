All about Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's story!

From a chance Instagram comment to a quiet Hyderabad wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's story feels like one of those unhurried romances we have rarely heard about.



So, here is how it all began. The Thandel actor once posted about his cloud kitchen. The multi-lingual actress dropped an emoji, and soon they were chatting. The young Manam and Thank You actor flew to Mumbai for a lunch date because, as he put it, real connection is everything. What followed were real conversations, a meet-up in Hyderabad, and those 2023 public sightings.



By 2024, the engagement came. Sobhita later described it as “relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate, and warm. It was everything that I thought it would be.”



Their late-2024 marriage at Annapurna Studios kept things rooted in tradition, Telugu rituals, and family. The Vrusha Karma and Dhootha actor has said the thought of her gives him strength: “I can conquer anything with her next to me.”











