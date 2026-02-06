All about Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's Playful Love Story

In February 2021, on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram, Siddharth walked up to Aditi Rao Hydari and said with a warm smile, “Hello, beautiful girl.” The line could have fallen flat, but his genuine vibe won her over instantly. “By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits,” Aditi recalled fondly in a Vogue interview.



Their connection clicked fast. "I have not been in too many relationships because when I see someone, I instantly know if this is my person. We would have been in love even if we had met each other in our teens," Aditi added.



The Bommarillu star and his fiancee announced their engagement on March 28, 2024, and married on September 15, 2024, in an intimate traditional ceremony at a 400-year-old family temple. Their wedding post captured the magic: “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…” Siddharth later reflected on finding love later in life: “To find my fully formed self being loved by her... well, it was very reassuring that it was possible to find love like this.”











