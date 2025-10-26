Alia, Shaheen Bhat Pour Heartfelt Wishes on Soni Razdan's Birthday

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Soni Razdan, Alia bhat dedicated a heartwarming message to her on Instagram.

Alia took to Instagram and shared some candid pictures of the mother-daughter duo sharing some joyful moments with each other. In the caption, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday mama birdie." She added, "You are our whole universe, and you light it up every… single… day!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhat, Razdan's eldest daughter, shared some old pictures of her mother on Instagram. In the caption she wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and the family’s CEO, CFO, HR head, and full-time crisis management department. I love you,@sonirazdan."