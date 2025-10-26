Alia, Shaheen Bhat Pour Heartfelt Wishes on Soni Razdan's Birthday
Alia took to Instagram and shared some candid pictures of the mother-daughter duo sharing some joyful moments with each other.
In the caption, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday mama birdie."
She added, "You are our whole universe, and you light it up every… single… day!!!!!"
Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhat, Razdan's eldest daughter, shared some old pictures of her mother on Instagram.
In the caption she wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and the family’s CEO, CFO, HR head, and full-time crisis management department. I love you,@sonirazdan."
Soni Razdan is a British actress and filmmaker, working in Bollywood. She has been part of many Hindi movies, such as Mandi, Trikal, Khamosh, and Saaransh.
Razdan is married to filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt and shares two daughters with him: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
Recently, Razdan was seen in the movie, 'Songs of Paradise,' directed by Danish Renzu. The movie was inspired by the music and life of Kashmiri Nightingale, Padma Shri Raj Begum.